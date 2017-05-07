Angelina Jolie Hits Renaissance Faire with Shiloh ... No Brad in Sight

EXCLUSIVE

Angelina Jolie got in some quality culture with her daughter over the weekend by going back in time to the Renaissance ... in SoCal ... with Brad Pitt nowhere in sight.

Angie was seen Saturday with at least one of her kids -- her daughter, Shiloh -- at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire of Southern California in Irwindale.

Witnesses tell us there were other kids with Angie and Shiloh -- unclear if they were siblings or just friends.

We're told Angie and the crew were flanked by a massive bodyguard who followed them around the event -- can't ever be too careful.

Still, the people we spoke with say Angie seemed happy -- smiling and talking to staffers and other costumed folk -- while chomping down on what appears to be a turkey leg.