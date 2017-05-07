SNL 'Morning Joe' ... Gets Hot & Steamy

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski couldn't hide their engagement on SNL's version of "Morning Joe" ... packed with sexual tension, penis jokes and a "Donald Trump" cameo!

Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat ﻿did their best Mika and Joe for Saturday's cold open, and nailed the co-hosts ... while also sexing up their now public relationship with hilarious results.

As we reported ... Mika and Joe announced their engagement last week, confirming what the public has long suspected about the "Morning Joe" pair ... they're a couple.