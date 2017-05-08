Big Sean Stage Suffers $60,000 Washout!

Exclusive Details

Big Sean's latest concert was extremely expensive -- not for fans -- but for the bottom line on his tour ... after a downpour seriously damaged his stage.

Sean was a headliner at the Powerhouse concert in San Bernardino, CA -- along with Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled Saturday -- when a freak storm hit the outdoor venue. His video wall, which is a big part of the show, was drenched ... and after a 30 minute delay ... Sean had to carry on without it.

We're told damages are expected to run about $60k -- it's a big TV, after all.

Here's the screen in better days ...