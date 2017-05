L.A. Police Commission President Defacing Trump Walk of Fame Star I'm Down with It!

L.A. Police Commission President Matt Johnson is tough on crime ... but not when it comes to vandalizing Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

We got the Police Commission Prez at Craig's in WeHo Monday night, and he had no problem with Trump haters going to town on the star.

He goes a step further and thinks honoring Trump on Hollywood Blvd. needs to be reconsidered. In other words, Johnson wants the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to 86 the star.