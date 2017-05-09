The CEO of Qantas Airways got served a whole pie to the face and never saw it coming!
The incident went down Monday when Alan Joyce was talking to a bunch of business leaders in Australia. Out of nowhere, someone walked onstage with a pie in hand and blasted the unsuspecting honcho ... IN THE FACE!!
Joyce never skipped a beat -- changed into a clean suit, and said these kinda shenanigans go down all the time. The pie-man was reportedly ID'd and arrested.
The airline biz is getting more physical every day.