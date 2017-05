Beyonce Already Showing Off The Twins

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins are still in utero ... but they're already getting a taste of the spotlight.

Beyonce's been posting up a storm ... showing off her baby package. Gotta say ... she looks amazing in a tight little black dress.

It's a 180 from pregnancy #1 ... where she hid from cameras and only surfaced for a couple of interviews.

She's never said when she's due. She confirmed her pregnancy in February but no one on the outside knew how far along she was. Anyone's guess.