Phaedra Parks 'RHOA' Lies Should Get Her Disbarred Says Famed Whistleblower

EXCLUSIVE

Phaedra Parks' punishment for spreading lies on 'RHOA' should go beyond her reality show firing, she also needs to lose her license to practice law ... according to a guy who lives to challenge the 'Housewives.'

Michael Lissack has filed an official grievance with the State Bar of Georgia against Phaedra for her behavior on 'Real Housewives.' He told us why he thinks Phaedra's treatment of Kandi and Porsha this past season is grounds to yank her law license.

Lissack's a former Smith Barney director who famously blew the whistle on his firm in 1994 for overcharging municipalities. This also isn't his first 'Housewives' rodeo either -- he claims to have exposed Vicki Gunvalson last year for allegedly running a fake cancer charity.

What's odd is ... the guy who's complaining so hard about the 'Housewives' seems to be watching them as closely as any superfan.

