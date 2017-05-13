TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

MLB's Chris Iannetta Takes Pitch to the Face, Hospitalized

MLB's Chris Iannetta Takes Pitch to the Face ... Hospitalized

5/13/2017 7:43 AM PDT

Scary moment for the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night ... when catcher Chris Iannetta got hit in the MOUTH with a 93 mph fastball. 

Iannetta was on the ground for several minutes with blood dripping from his face. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment -- but appears to be okay. 

After the game, D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo said Iannetta was up and walking around.

"Anytime there's head trauma, anytime a pitch hits you in that area, you are never comfortable until a diagnosis is made. So we're using every precaution possible to make sure he's okay."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web