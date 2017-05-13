MLB's Chris Iannetta Takes Pitch to the Face ... Hospitalized

Scary moment for the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night ... when catcher Chris Iannetta got hit in the MOUTH with a 93 mph fastball.

Iannetta was on the ground for several minutes with blood dripping from his face.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment -- but appears to be okay.

After the game, D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo said Iannetta was up and walking around.

"Anytime there's head trauma, anytime a pitch hits you in that area, you are never comfortable until a diagnosis is made. So we're using every precaution possible to make sure he's okay."