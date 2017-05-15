Barron Trump Sports a Must for 1st Kid at New School

Exclusive Details

President Trump's youngest son is heading to a new school just outside of D.C. -- and sports will be a big part of his time there.

Melania Trump confirmed reports Monday Barron will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal in Maryland starting this fall. According to school officials the First Kid will have to join a sport for 2 out of the 3 trimesters each year. Here are some of his options:

- Fall trimester ... cross-country, equestrian, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball

- Winter trimester ... basketball, equestrian (again), indoor track, swimming and wrestling

- Spring trimester ... baseball, equestrian (yet again), lacrosse, softball, tennis, and track

In the winter, students can opt for P.E. ... if they don't want to freeze their butts off on a horse.

St. Andrew's is home to notable alums -- eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, comedian Whitney Cummings and TV chef Melissa d'Arabian ... but we're told Barron will be the 1st First Family member to attend.

As for which sports he'll choose -- we know he's into soccer and golf.