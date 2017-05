Loretta Lynn Released From Hospital ... Recovering From Stroke

Breaking News

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been moved out of the hospital and into a rehab facility after suffering a stroke just over a week ago at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN.

A message on her website says her recovery is going great, however all her future shows have been postponed per doctor's orders.

Lynn turned 85 in April and had shows lined up through November across America. She's expected to make a full recovery, but no word when she'll be back on the road.