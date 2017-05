Penelope Cruz Has Blonde Moment as Donatella For 'American Crime Story'

Penelope Cruz did a quick change -- from brunette to blonde -- for her role in "Versace: American Crime Story."

Penelope's playing Donatella Versace, and showed up on set Monday morning in Miami looking like her usual hot self. Moments later ... she had completely transformed, thanks to the hair and makeup department. Looks like her eyebrows weren't spared either.

Cruz has rarely rocked the blonde look ... she pulls it off like a natural though.