White House On Lockdown After Another Fence Jumper

Breaking News

The White House's on lockdown after someone jumped a fence Tuesday afternoon.

The area outside the White House was cleared after an individual hopped the bike rack along the north fence line on Pennsylvania Ave. ... according to the Secret Service. They report the suspect is now in custody but the White House remains on lockdown.

The White House has been hit by a series of fence jumpers ... some lingering on the grounds and going unnoticed by the Secret Service.

Tuesday's incident had law enforcement scrambling.