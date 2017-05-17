'Concussion' Dr. Bennet Omalu Gisele Is 'Angelic' For Revealing Tom Brady Injury

Gisele is a heroic whistle-blower who did an "angelic" thing by going public with Tom Brady's secret concussion history ... so says the doctor who discovered CTE, Bennet Omalu.

Omalu is the real life person that inspired the movie "Concussion" -- he was famously played by Will Smith. He also wrote the book, 'Truth Doesn't Have a Side' about the dangers of contact sports.

So, how did he react when he saw Gisele finally reveal Tom's concussion history on television? He praised her.

"I believe it is something angelic to speak up," Omalu says ... "She's an angel. An angel of truth and an angel of love."

He added, "The truth will always prevail. We should not be afraid of the truth because of the inconvenience of the truth. But when we embrace the truth, just like Gisele has done, the truth is empowering, is enlightening and is vindicating."

"So, [Gisele] is my hero."