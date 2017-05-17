'Love & Hip Hop' Cast Covers High School Graduates' Tabs

The cast of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" put a pause on their TV drama to help out some high school seniors ... by picking up their graduation tabs.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... Karlie Redd, Rasheeda, Mimi Faust, and Sierra Gates surprised students Wednesday at Columbia High School in Atlanta with 10 scholarships. We're told Karlie set the wheels in motion to donate the money to less fortunate seniors.

We're told each student was awarded $295 to help pay for caps, gowns and student dues.

As stoked as the kids might have been to get an assist with the cash ... it looks like they were more excited about meeting some local celebs.