Shia LaBeouf Spare Me the Art ... I Came to This Museum to Dance!!

EXCLUSIVE

Shia LaBeouf made Helsinki's contemporary art museum, Kiasma, his total bitch ... by turning the place into his personal dance studio.

Shia was visiting the Factory of the Sun exhibit by Hito Steyerl when he decided to start dancing around like a maniac. According to another visitor there last week, the exhibit is a 23-minute video meant to be enjoyed while relaxing in lounge chairs. As he tends to, Shia took his own approach ... with a friend.

We're told Shia was part of another project at Kiasma called Alone Together ... which involved live streaming from a remote cabin in Finland to a cabin inside the museum.

Looks like his desire to dance was more alluring.