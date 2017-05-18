Breaking News
At least 1 person was killed when a car slammed into Times Square pedestrians.
The Honda sedan went up on a sidewalk on 7th Ave between 42nd and 43rd street -- hitting multiple pedestrians. Up to 20 people might have been injured ... and first responders are treating victims on the scene.
It's unclear right now if this was deliberate or a complete accident. Police say the driver has been taken into custody. We're told several buildings in the area are on lockdown.
Story developing ...
Driver plows into pedestrians in #timessquare thank God for #NYC finest #FDNY pic.twitter.com/ZXPdXj8UMR— Marc Palladino (@marc_palladino) May 18, 2017