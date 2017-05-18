Times Square Car Plows Onto Sidewalk 1 Dead, Multiple Injuries

Breaking News

At least 1 person was killed when a car slammed into Times Square pedestrians.

The Honda sedan went up on a sidewalk on 7th Ave between 42nd and 43rd street -- hitting multiple pedestrians. Up to 20 people might have been injured ... and first responders are treating victims on the scene.

It's unclear right now if this was deliberate or a complete accident. Police say the driver has been taken into custody. We're told several buildings in the area are on lockdown.

Story developing ...