Rep. Robert Brady Prez Trump Doesn't Know Tough Until He Comes to My City!

EXCLUSIVE

President Trump's claim he's being treated worse than any politician in history is almost laughable to Rep. Robert Brady. Seriously ... he kinda laughed.

The Democrat from Philadelphia's been in Congress for 19 years ... so he's seen some action. We got him on Capitol Hill Wednesday, and asked what he thought about the president's gripe during the U.S. Coast Guard graduation ceremony.

In you case you're unfamiliar ... bitching to someone from Philly rarely works out.

As Brady put it, "We'll straighten 'im out. Come see us."