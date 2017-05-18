TMZ

Floyd Mayweather Threatens 3 Boxers, I'll Beat You All in the Same Night! (VIDEO)

5/18/2017 3:49 PM PDT

Floyd Mayweather went off on 3 boxing brothers in the U.K. on Thursday -- saying he'll beat ALL of their asses in the ring in the same night!

Triple-header, anyone?!

Floyd was at the news conference to promote his TMT fighter, Gervonta Davis -- who's facing off against Liam Walsh on Saturday. 

Walsh's brothers, Ryan and Michael, were also at the event -- and began heckling Floyd from the crowd. 

That's when Floyd told the entire Walsh family to bring it ... calling 'em all a bunch of "cold bums."

There was more smack talk -- it was awesome.

Makes us even more excited for the Conor vs. Floyd trash talk when Mayweather signs that contract! 

