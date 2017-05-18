Joe Simpson Screw You, Cancer! I'm Getting a Silly FAST Car

Joe Simpson's got a new lease on life, and has no intention of slowing down ... based on the luxury whip he'll be rolling in soon.

The fashion photog just ordered a customized, new Mercedes-AMG GT R -- for well over $200k -- and says it's scheduled to arrive next month. Joe tells us he can't wait to get behind the wheel of the fastest production car manufactured this year.

Simpson got great news recently -- he's clear of prostate cancer after finishing treatments in March. Jess' dad says he realized life is short, "so you have to enjoy the ride!"

Case in point, he started celebrating with a trip to Cabo recently. Now he's looking forward to the ridiculous 577 horses under the hood of his new whip ... and especially its "Green Hell" color!