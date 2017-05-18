Tim Tebow Surprises 'Inspirational' Fan with Prom Dance (VIDEO)

Tim Tebow Surprises 'Inspirational' Fan with Prom Dance

Another amazing moment from Tim Tebow -- this time, he surprised an "inspirational" special needs fan by asking her to slow dance on "The Tonight Show."

The whole thing is great ... Tebow was talking to Jimmy Fallon about his annual "Night to Shine" event (a prom-style event for special needs kids all over the world) when he pulled a fan out of the crowd!

Turns out the fan is Judy Adams -- who had invited Tim to be her date to the event, but a travel conflict kept Tebow from accepting her offer.

So he made it up to her on "The Tonight Show" with some help from Fallon -- and it's awesome.