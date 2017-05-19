Anthony Weiner Likely to Become Registered Sex Offender In Plea Bargain

Anthony Weiner has struck a deal in a criminal case in which he allegedly sent obscene texts to an underage girl, and the likely result is that he will become a registered sex offender.

Weiner is due in federal court Friday and will plead guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. He could get 10 years in prison or no time at all ... it's in the hands of the judge.

Law enforcement sources say Weiner texted a 15-year-old North Carolina girl, who did not want to press charges because she believed the texting was consensual.

As you know, when the Feds seized Weiner's computer they found Hillary Clinton emails that triggered a second investigation by James Comey, an investigation that ended up going nowhere but may have had an impact on the election.