'GOTG2' Star Michael Rooker Relishing 'Mary Poppins' Love!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Rooker name dropped Mary Poppins in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and little did he know it would start a revolution.

We got Yondu out at LAX Thursday and asked him about the adoring love he's getting since blurting the fictional character in the insanely popular super hero action flick.

For the uninitiated ... Michael in 'GOTG2' uses his signature arrow to float down, prompting him to say, "I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!!" That line's taken off in the Disney-sphere, to the point fans have started a petition to get Michael a cameo in the upcoming 'Poppins' sequel.

Gotta hand it to Michael for running with the fascination cause he even hunted down Poppins at Disneyland and snapped a pic with her.

But at this point, it's up to the Disney honchos. Y'all listening?!