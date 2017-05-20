Bella Hadid Adjusts to the Yacht Life

Bella Hadid's used to the high life, but even she had to make a few minor adjustments while cruising around on a baller yacht in France.

The supermodel got some sun and enjoyed a smoke Saturday in a smokin' hot bikini. Bella's in the country for the Cannes Film Festival, but there's always time to hang out with friends on a luxury double-decker yacht. All that's missing are the mimosas.

No word if Bella's planning on meeting up with fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, but either way ... she's living le belle vie.