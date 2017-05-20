Pippa Middleton Royal-ish Wedding With Roger Federer!!!

Pippa Middleton's wedding wasn't technically royal, but there were still princes there ... along with tennis royalty.

Several members of the Royal Family -- including Prince William and Prince Harry -- arrived at St. Mark's Church Saturday to see Pippa -- sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge -- walk down the aisle and marry hedge fund manager James Matthews.

The church, just a couple of miles away from her parent's home in Englefield, Berkshire.



The sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will marry at the tiny 12th-century church in a ceremony that is believed to have cost over £250,000.00.