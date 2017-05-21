Cher Billboard Producers Fear Trump Bashing During Awards Speech

EXCLUSIVE

Cher can't resist going after Donald Trump Meryl Streep-style, at least that's the worry of Billboard producers who worry her acceptance speech could become super vulgar.

Production sources tell TMZ ... they're dealing with what they believe is the inevitable -- Cher hates Donald Trump with a passion and will go on the attack Sunday night when she receives the Icon Award.

Here's the dilemma ... producers at Dick Clark Productions don't want to cut Cher's mic, because it will look like censorship and possibly even a pro-Trump move. It could also piss off the anti-Trump audience.

The flip side ... if Cher unleashes her considerable vocabulary of forbidden words, ABC could be in hot water with the FCC and then take it out on DCP.

Cher -- who is set to perform at her first award show in 15 years -- has been vocally against Trump, and has called him an obnoxious asshole and a "f***ing" idiot. She also said, "He wants the adulation. He doesn't give a s**t about the work."