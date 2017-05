Kanye West Sweats it Over New Album

Kanye West is back in his hood, strolling through Calabasas after seeking musical inspiration on the highest mountaintop in Wyoming.

Kanye breezed into his studio Saturday with a few buds, presumably to work on new music. TMZ broke the story ... Kanye's working on a new album and has gone to a Wyoming resort several times over the last month for some peace and quiet.

The resort is super luxurious and he's spent more than a week each time ... all by his lonesome.