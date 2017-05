Michelle Obama It's Not a Cold Shoulder It's a Hot One!!!

Michelle Obama bared enough for pretty much everyone in Tuscany to notice.

The former First Lady was out and about in a super revealing top -- if shoulders are your thing.

Barack wore a button-down shirt casually with sleeves rolled up as he walked next to Michelle.

The Obamas are splitting their time chilling and writing memoirs ... for which they're getting paid a total of around $65 million.

Nice work if you can get it.