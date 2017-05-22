Scott Disick & Bella Thorne Anything Kourt Can Do We Cannes Do Better!

Scott Disick will soon be on the same turf as Kourtney Kardashian and her new man ... and he's bringing Bella Thorne along for the ride.

We got Scott and Bella (and some tie-dye mystery chick) Monday at LAX, where they were getting ready to board a flight together. Our Scott sources say they're heading to Cannes.

This new pairing didn't just come out of nowhere ... Scott grabbed dinner with Bella last week.

More importantly ... Kourtney's already at Cannes with her dude cuddling and enjoying the French views. Seems like the Lord's ready to make an appearance with his new pals ... burglaries be damned.