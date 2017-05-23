Jane Seymour Honors Roger ... 'He Was My Bond'

Jane Seymour remembers Roger Moore less as a kick-ass 007, and more as the funny, thoughtful guy who helped her through her first leading role, as a Bond girl.

Hours after the iconic James Bond died ... Seymour said, "Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be." Jane played Solitaire in 1973's "Live and Let Die," which was also Roger's first Bond movie.

Although a handful of other actors ordered martinis shaken, not stirred ... Jane said of Roger in her moving Instagram post, "He was my Bond."

Moore was 89.