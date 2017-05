Barack Obama Rock Star in Italy

Barack Obama and Justin Bieber have something in common ... they can't walk down a street in Italy without getting mobbed.

44 got the celeb treatment Italiano style Tuesday as he strolled the narrow streets of Bologna. People lined up to get a glimpse. He's been over there on vacay with Michelle, taking in the sights and hitting the links.

Seems even in the land of pasta and wine they've heard of Barack's baby whispering skills and it appears he hasn't lost his magic touch.