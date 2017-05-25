Bear Attack Hunter Goes Down But Survives!

You Gotta See This!

Vicious bear attacks are rarely caught on video like this, and what's also very rare is ... the victim managing to walk away in one piece.

A hunter in Ontario says he was out on a Spring hunt recently -- and you gotta see what happened when he stumbled within a few dozen yards of a pretty big black bear.

After a tense standoff the animal charged right at the hunter, and there's a moment where you're sure the guy's gotta be dead!

We're guessing he needed fresh underwear, but apparently that was it.

As they say: Any bear attack you can walk away from ...