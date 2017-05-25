You Gotta See This!
Vicious bear attacks are rarely caught on video like this, and what's also very rare is ... the victim managing to walk away in one piece.
A hunter in Ontario says he was out on a Spring hunt recently -- and you gotta see what happened when he stumbled within a few dozen yards of a pretty big black bear.
After a tense standoff the animal charged right at the hunter, and there's a moment where you're sure the guy's gotta be dead!
We're guessing he needed fresh underwear, but apparently that was it.
As they say: Any bear attack you can walk away from ...