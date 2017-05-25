Bunny Ranch Brothel Gets Plowed by 18 Wheeler (Insane Video!!!)

Exclusive Video

The famous Bunny Ranch brothel, from HBO's 'Cathouse,' had a brush with death when a guy slammed a semitruck right through the front door ... in full view of surveillance cams.

The scary incident went down around 4 AM Thursday, and the video shows the 18-wheeler first slam through the front gate at full speed ... then plow through the Ranch's front door.

Bunny Ranch owner Dennis Hof tells us the man was wearing full body armor, including a mask and helmet. It's unknown why he targeted the brothel. Hof says he doesn't recognize the guy as a previous customer.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Dept tells us the driver is in custody, and they believe he's a disgruntled employee of the trucking company. Although the brothel was open at the time ... no one inside was hurt.

Even with the massive hole ... the Ranch will be wide open for biz. Hof says they'll serve free drinks for the inconvenience.

Cops are still searching the truck, which Hof says is full of Amazon packages. Looks like some Prime customers are gonna be pissed ... along with some hookers.