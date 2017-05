Jay Z & Chris Paul Dad It Up At L.A. SoulCycle Class

Here's a picture proving it's not always boats & hoes when a huge rapper and a huge NBA star hang in the off-season ... Jay Z & Chris Paul at SoulCycle like two cardio loving dads.

Hov & CP3 hit the class Wednesday, which was taught by celebrity fancy schmancy SoulCycle instructor Angela Davis, a former member of the U.S. Track and Field team.

SC is pretty competitive (we mean SoulCycle, not Shawn Carter, but he is too) but no word yet on who did better in the class.

But it was Chris Paul.