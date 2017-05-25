Mark Zuckerberg Finally Gets Harvard Degree ... James Earl Jones, Too!

Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook and made billions upon billions, but he never did get a degree from Harvard ... until now.

Mark was presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree Thursday at what would've been his alma mater if he hadn't dropped out to chase his FB dream back in 2004. He also delivered the commencement speech to this year's graduating class.

Zuck joked, "If I get through this speech today, it will be the first time I actually finish something at Harvard."

BTW ... James Earl Jones also got an honorary degree for his decorated acting career. Here's how we imagine, in the perfect galaxy (far, far away), his speech would've gone:

"Mark, I am your Doctor ... of Arts."