UFC Champ Michael Bisping Screw Political Correctness Raid Terror Cells

EXCLUSIVE

UFC Middleweight champ Michael Bisping is outraged at the British government for putting "political correctness" in front of the war against terror.

We got the Manchester native in L.A. Wednesday where he poured his heart out over the attack, saying he cried when he heard children were targeted.

Then Michael flew into a controlled rage, claiming the British government knows where the terrorists are hiding but they aren't raiding their homes because it would appear politically insensitive.

Screw that, he says.