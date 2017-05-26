Viral Bear Attack Hunter Gets His Revenge ... Kills Bear That Attacked Him

The hunter who got video of a black bear attacking him got his revenge ... he went back and killed the animal.

Richard Wesley tells TMZ ... if the bear attacked him it would surely attack others ... possibly his wife and kids, who also spend time at the family's campsite in ultra-rural Ontario.

His family is full of experienced hunters, and he says it's unusual for a black bear to attack a human.

Richard says the experience reminded him of "The Revenant." He walked away lucky ... a bruise on the elbow.

There's no cell service up in them there parts ... so he and Leo had that in common.