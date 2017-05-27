Gregg Allman Dead at 69

Gregg Allman -- the musician, singer and songwriter known for fronting The Allman Brothers Band for 45 years -- has died.

Allman was known for his long blonde hair and being a rock n' blues pioneer along with his brother Duane. They founded their band in 1969, and Gregg rocked with them until their final show in 2014.

Gregg became the band's frontman in 1971 after Duane was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident. He composed such hits as "Midnight Rider," "Whipping Post" and "Melissa."

Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years, but continued to tour with his solo band for his fans. He reportedly died peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon Allman, 5 children, 3 grandchildren and a large extended family.

Gregg was 69.

RIP