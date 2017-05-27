Miranda Kerr Weds Evan Spiegel In Super Secret Ceremony

Miranda Kerr got hitched to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel Saturday, and pulled out all the stops to keep the lid on the ceremony.

Miranda and Evan got married in the backyard of their Brentwood home. We don't know who attended, because all guests arrived in black limos and vans with tinted windows. The guests were picked up at secret checkpoints and driven to the home in the blacked-out vehicles.

As we reported ... the couple opted for a wedding at their house and the set-up began in earnest Friday.

It's unclear if Miranda's ex, Orlando Bloom, made the guest list or not.

The model and the tech guru bought the pad for $12 mil last year ... so it makes sense why they'd want it to double as their wedding spot. Nice backdrop.