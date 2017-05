Rashad Jennings Praised By Beyonce's Dancers ... He's the Real Deal

EXCLUSIVE

Screw the mirror ball, Rashad Jennings just got MAJOR PRAISE from Beyonce's famous twin dancers!!!

They're known as "Les Twins" -- Laurent and Larry Bourgeois -- and after touring with Beyonce and Jay Z, they're now competing on Jennifer Lopez's new show "World of Dance."

The good news for Rashad ... the twins saw him bust out some of his moves on TV and were super impressed -- telling us the dude could go PRO if he was serious about a dancing career.