Kylie Jenner Dolls Up Her Pad $20k Worth of Barbie Art

Exclusive Details

Kylie Jenner added some flair to her glam room with a couple pieces of art featuring the most glamorous gal of all -- Barbie.

Our Kylie sources say she dropped around $20,000 for 2 Barbie prints by contemporary artist Beau Dunn. We're told Kylie's camp reached out to Beau a month ago for the 38x38 canvas pieces ... which were delivered and proudly hung.

These aren't the first pieces the Kardashians collected from Beau. We're told Kris dropped serious dough to decorate her closet last year ... with a neon sign that reads, "Need Money for Birkin."