New TV Superman Sues We Didn't Trash Our Pad ... Fork Over the Dough

EXCLUSIVE

"Supergirl" actor Tyler Hoechlin's Man of Steel act didn't charm his landlord ... he says the guy screwed him out of $10k when he moved out of his apartment.

Hoechlin and his roomie, Ryan Guzman -- the hot dude from J Lo's "The Boy Next Door" -- are suing their landlord for overcharging them for what they call ... "normal wear and tear" on their crib.

In legal docs, they say the landlord deducted $9,689 from their security deposit to cover paint and other common move-out expenses. They insist there was nothing out of the ordinary done to the place to warrant that tab. They're suing to get their money back.

A rep for the property management company stands by the charges.