Chris Brown Throws Daughter Best BDay Party ... Pool AND Six Flags!

Chris Brown's daughter, Royalty, was treated to every 3-year-old's birthday dream ... an epic pool party, plus a trip to Six Flags.

CB posted a bunch of pics of Royalty's birthday weekend -- which included what looks like a kid-filled poolside bash, and a day at Bugs Bunny World at Magic Mountain.

Chris was front and center during the toddler turn up ... showing everyone his #1 dad side.

Big diff from the guy Karrueche Tran's been accusing of domestic abuse.

What can we say? He's complicated.