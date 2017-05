Tiger Woods Police Photos Show Car Damage

Tiger Woods was left flat on the road before his arrest ... and the pics cops released make that clear.

Tiger's 2015 Mercedes had 2 flats and it's apparent from the photos he was unable if not incapable of driving further than he did.

The car was also damage to the front driver's side bumper and rear bumper. The rear tail light was also out. There were also white scrapes and scuff marks on the rear bumper. Cops say it was all fresh damage.