Tiger Woods DUI Video Should Be Released Today ... Cops Say

Police video of the Tiger Woods DUI arrest is expected to be released Wednesday ... this according to the Jupiter Police Dept.

Woods was arrested early Monday morning after cops found the golfer passed out behind the wheel of his banged up 2015 Mercedes-Benz ... roughly 8 miles from his Florida home.

Officials noted that the arrest was captured on at least one police dash camera -- which we were told was initially being reviewed for redaction and would "likely be available for release May 31st."

We'll obviously post the footage here as soon as it comes in.