Bev Hills Plastic Surgeon Hit By Thief Celeb Medical Files Stolen

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon -- who boasts a number of celebrity clients on his roster -- has had 15,000 medical files compromised ... as well as before and after pics and photos of unconscious patients during surgery.

Dr. Zain Kadri, who practices on Rodeo Drive, claims a disgruntled former employee has copies of the files, which also include medical and other personal information.

The former staffer allegedly has posted some of the pics on social media ... presumably as revenge.

Dr. Kadri's bio says, "His Medical Office is located on the famed Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, home to A-list celebs and Kadri's high-profile clientele."

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating.