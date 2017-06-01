The Weather Channel Shades Trump Over Climate Accord

President Trump's taking serious heat from, of all places, The Weather Channel ... which is clearly in total disagreement with his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

The Weather Channel devoted nearly all of its website's home page Thursday to a not-so-subtle shot. This is what it looked like moments after the Prez ended his announcement at the White House -- and ALL its top stories are dedicated to making Trump's decision look like total foolery.

There's nothing lukewarm about this reaction.

#icecold