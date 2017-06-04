Katy Perry Leaving for Manchester ... But First, Nap Time!

Katy Perry just left for Manchester ahead of her performance alongside Ariana Grande -- but she looks half asleep ... with a full bedtime getup.

Paps got Katy leaving Paris Sunday morning to board a private jet as she prepared to join Ariana, Justin Bieber and the rest of the star-studded lineup for One Love Manchester.

Unfortunately, Katy looks like she didn't get a good night's sleep. She's got PJs on ... including a pillow and a teddy bear with her too.

Here's hoping she can catch some ZZZs on the way over. She'll be on live in just a few hours.