Bill Cosby Day 1 Sexual Assault Trial Keshia Knight Pulliam Shows Up for Support

Breaking News

Bill Cosby just showed up for his sexual assault trial, and he walked in arm-in-arm with his former 'Cosby' co-star, Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Cosby faces 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 at his home.

The judge has allowed one other alleged victim to testify because prosecutors want to show Cosby had an M.O.

The jury of 12 has 2 African-Americans.

If convicted he faces 30 years in prison.