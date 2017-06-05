Blue Ivy Carter Dazzles at Ballet Recital ... Are You Not Entertained?

EXCLUSIVE

Blue Ivy Carter was center stage for her ballet recital, and even provided an exclamation point with some spins she, no doubt, has seen mom pull off a few times.

The 5-year-old's braids were flying Saturday during her school's recital ... where all the kids were clearly well-rehearsed, 'cause they nailed their routine to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September."

Beyonce and Jay Z gotta be proud -- the world-class performers' genes they clearly handed down to Blue Ivy were on full display.

Who says ballet can't be swag?