EXCLUSIVE
Blue Ivy Carter was center stage for her ballet recital, and even provided an exclamation point with some spins she, no doubt, has seen mom pull off a few times.
The 5-year-old's braids were flying Saturday during her school's recital ... where all the kids were clearly well-rehearsed, 'cause they nailed their routine to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September."
Beyonce and Jay Z gotta be proud -- the world-class performers' genes they clearly handed down to Blue Ivy were on full display.
Who says ballet can't be swag?