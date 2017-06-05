Liam Gallagher My Bro Noel Is a 'Sad F***' ... Noel's Fam Fires Back

Liam Gallagher is blasting his brother for not putting their legendary Oasis war aside to perform at the One Love Manchester concert.

Liam did show up, and even performed with Coldplay -- despite having dissed Chris Martin in the past -- but his bro, Noel Gallagher, was noticeably absent. Hours after the concert, Liam went HAM on Noel, saying he should have gotten "on a f**king plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k."

The attack on Noel makes it seem like an Oasis reunion show will NOT be in the offing. Liam tweeted as much to a fan.

Fuck the reunion mate it ain't about oasis it's about people helping other people and he's once again shown his true fucking colours — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Noel's yet to say a peep, but his baby mama took a shot at Liam, tweeting (then deleting) ... "Maybe he’s busy looking after his kids and the daughter you’ve never even met!"

There's only so much Ariana Grande can do.